RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €25.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.54% from the company’s previous close.

RWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.81 ($38.60).

RWE stock opened at €32.50 ($38.24) on Wednesday. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.39). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.53.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

