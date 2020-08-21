Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of RGLD traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.20. 4,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,842. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.79.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

