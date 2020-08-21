Royal Bank of Canada Raises WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target to $12.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.85 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $13.58.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

