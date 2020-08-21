Royal Bank of Canada Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday.

TSE APR.UN opened at C$9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $370.19 million and a PE ratio of -138.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.27. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$12.89.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

