Royal Bank of Canada Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $30.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.95.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 610.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

