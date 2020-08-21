Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €70.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.20 ($88.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €71.80 ($84.47).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €75.90 ($89.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €73.66 and its 200 day moving average is €64.42. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 52 week high of €75.75 ($89.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

