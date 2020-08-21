Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.60. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

