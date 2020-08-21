Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.27% of Rollins worth $37,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rollins by 130.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rollins by 42.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 29,303 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Rollins by 1,902.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $54.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

