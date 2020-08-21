Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RBA. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

NYSE:RBA traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $62.91. 435,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,484,406.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,366.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $294,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,122 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,074,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,526,000 after acquiring an additional 332,986 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,291,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after acquiring an additional 550,896 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.2% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,281,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,336,000 after acquiring an additional 360,633 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,508,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,859,000 after acquiring an additional 132,777 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

