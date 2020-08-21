Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Guy Grenier Sells 3,000 Shares

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.70, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,765,186.50.

Guy Grenier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.17, for a total transaction of C$78,506.70.

TSE RCH traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$35.47. 131,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.51. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$20.51 and a 1 year high of C$36.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCH. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

