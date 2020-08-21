Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €109.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €109.00 ($128.24) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RHM. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.08 ($108.33).

ETR:RHM opened at €76.86 ($90.42) on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12-month high of €118.60 ($139.53). The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -675.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.40.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

