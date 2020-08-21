Reviewing Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Shyft Group and Kandi Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group -1.43% 23.59% 10.15% Kandi Technologies Group 5.88% 3.22% 1.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Shyft Group and Kandi Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $756.54 million 0.93 -$12.57 million $1.24 15.94 Kandi Technologies Group $135.74 million 3.01 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Kandi Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Shyft Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group beats The Shyft Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc., manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV). The FVS segment manufactures and sells various commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Utilimaster Upfit Services, and Reach brand names. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services. The SCV engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for military vehicles, drill rigs, shuttle bus chassis, and other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for its motor home, defense, and specialty chassis, as well as maintenance and repair services for its motor home and specialty chassis. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individual end users, and municipalities and other governmental entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

