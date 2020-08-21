Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) and DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Head-To-Head Analysis

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) and Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR and Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR 0 0 1 1 3.50 Restaurant Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR and Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR N/A N/A N/A Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR and Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR $22.38 billion 2.40 $1.70 billion N/A N/A Restaurant Group $915.74 million 0.12 $9.19 million N/A N/A

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Restaurant Group.

Summary

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR beats Restaurant Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems. The company's chemical products comprise fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps, oil hydraulic valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. It sells its products in Japan, the United States, China, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe, and internationally. Daikin Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports. It operates approximately 490 restaurants and pub restaurants. The Restaurant Group plc was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

