Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Major Shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd Sells 71,053 Shares of Stock

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 71,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $175,500.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,282.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 11th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 170,641 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $435,134.55.
- On Wednesday, August 5th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 116,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $285,360.00.
- On Monday, August 3rd, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 175,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $411,250.00.
- On Friday, July 31st, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 25,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $58,250.00.
- On Friday, July 17th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 73,745 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $174,038.20.
- On Tuesday, July 7th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 47,662 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $110,575.84.
- On Monday, June 29th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 12,036 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $30,330.72.
- On Thursday, June 25th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 45,964 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $120,425.68.
OTCMKTS:RSSS traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.46. 93,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. Research Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $64.05 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Research Solutions Company Profile
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.
