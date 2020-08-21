Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Major Shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd Sells 71,053 Shares of Stock

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 71,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $175,500.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,282.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 11th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 170,641 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $435,134.55.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 116,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $285,360.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 175,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $411,250.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 25,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $58,250.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 73,745 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $174,038.20.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 47,662 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $110,575.84.

On Monday, June 29th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 12,036 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $30,330.72.

On Thursday, June 25th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 45,964 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $120,425.68.

OTCMKTS:RSSS traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.46. 93,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. Research Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $64.05 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Research Solutions stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Research Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

