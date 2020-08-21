Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $7.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.78. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.03.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $162.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after buying an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,994 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.