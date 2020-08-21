Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Meritor Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Meritor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Meritor has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Meritor during the first quarter worth about $288,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Meritor during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritor by 46.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Meritor during the first quarter worth about $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,494,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $6,407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,133,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,640 shares of company stock worth $10,538,594. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

