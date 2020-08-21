Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 143.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.34% of Renasant worth $60,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Renasant by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 68,592 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $98,244.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of Renasant stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. Renasant Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Renasant Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

