Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells $5,285,160.00 in Stock

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $5,285,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. Redfin Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 1,772.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

