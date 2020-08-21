RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

RBGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

RBGLY opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.73.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

