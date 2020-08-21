RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) VP Steve Ming Lo Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) VP Steve Ming Lo sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Ming Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Steve Ming Lo sold 3,125 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $47,781.25.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Steve Ming Lo sold 16,250 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $216,287.50.

Shares of REAL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 774,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,178. RealReal Inc has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RealReal Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RealReal by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 2,323,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,391 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 132.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,825 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

