Raymond James Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AAP. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.76.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.16. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after acquiring an additional 833,349 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,655,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 55,906.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 477,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,974,000 after purchasing an additional 476,322 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,514 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 108.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 341,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

