Raymond James Raises Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $210.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $207.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.
EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.85.
EL opened at $198.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.87.
In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 65,446 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after acquiring an additional 307,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.
Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
