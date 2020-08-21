Raymond James Raises Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $210.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $207.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.85.

EL opened at $198.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.87.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,595 shares of company stock worth $11,235,932 over the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 65,446 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after acquiring an additional 307,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

