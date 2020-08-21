Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 407,170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 58.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $117.28. 3,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,790. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

