Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Issued By KeyCorp

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendys in a research report issued on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

WEN opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. Wendys has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wendys by 120.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wendys by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wendys by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Wendys by 25.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,905.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

