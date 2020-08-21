Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Issued By Truist Securiti

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $134.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million.

PDM has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE:PDM opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 108.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,011.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

