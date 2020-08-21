Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Boosted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

NYSE:LPX opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $59,421,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,031 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,692 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,545 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $1,204,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.