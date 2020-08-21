Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for BridgeBio Pharma Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research note issued on Sunday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.95). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.27).

BBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.60.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 2,389,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $79,791,749.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $48,064.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,225,764.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,564,963 shares of company stock worth $84,978,697 over the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 720.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 35,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,457,000 after buying an additional 2,562,875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

