Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for L Brands Inc Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of L Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on L Brands from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

LB opened at $29.57 on Friday. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in L Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in L Brands by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in L Brands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in L Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.