Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $347.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

NYSE CFR opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $737,661.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,337.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Dawson purchased 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,464.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,952.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.