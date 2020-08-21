Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) PT Raised to $7.50 at CIBC

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) had its target price boosted by analysts at CIBC from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORRLF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pure Gold Mining from $3.80 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pure Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ORRLF opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Pure Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.