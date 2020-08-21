PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a report on Monday, May 11th.

PSPSF opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. PSP Swiss Property has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $153.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.22.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

