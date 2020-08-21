Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.88

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.88 and traded as low as $11.90. Premier Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 10,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $175.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 27.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial Bancorp by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 31.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

