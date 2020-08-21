Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Short Interest Down 26.1% in July

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PCH stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. 294,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. Potlatchdeltic has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 176.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

