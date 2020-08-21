Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Short Interest Down 26.1% in July

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
PCH stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. 294,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. Potlatchdeltic has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 176.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.70.
Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.
About Potlatchdeltic
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
