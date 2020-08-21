PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 33,904 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 33,904 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 62,020,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,227,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,623 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,980,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,268,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $620,301,000 after purchasing an additional 636,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

NYSE:EOG opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.