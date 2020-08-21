PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,501 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.15. 769,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.09. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura Instinet lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

