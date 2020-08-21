PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 121.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $482.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,633. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total value of $2,225,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total transaction of $1,764,741.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,624.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,924 shares of company stock valued at $42,270,940. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $472.40.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

