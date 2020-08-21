PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 998 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,126,542.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.08, for a total transaction of $420,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,032 shares of company stock valued at $42,064,375 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $381.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $407.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.80.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

