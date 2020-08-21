PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 268,446 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,633 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,446 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Halliburton worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $319,676,000 after buying an additional 15,101,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after buying an additional 3,690,616 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after buying an additional 1,983,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $433,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,810 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 33,807.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,097 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. 39,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,995,315. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.