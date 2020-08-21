PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $11.01 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,726 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra raised Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,501. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

