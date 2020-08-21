PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $10.46 Million Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

COO stock traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.26. The stock had a trading volume of 273,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,410. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.25.

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 880 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati bought 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

