PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Teleflex worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,231 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 9.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 8.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $77,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $510,368.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.40.

TFX stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $370.75. 162,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,081. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $405.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.24 and its 200-day moving average is $349.83.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

