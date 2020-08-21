PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $16,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on A. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.37.

Shares of A opened at $97.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $99.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $389,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,707 shares of company stock worth $9,080,332 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

