PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 52,083 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,083 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 157.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 209.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 327,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,717. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63.

