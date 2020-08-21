PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 33,105 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 420,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 83,774 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 82,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 360,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,406. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $36.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.73.

