PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,334 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after purchasing an additional 832,260 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in McKesson by 403.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after purchasing an additional 682,735 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in McKesson by 300.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,027,000 after purchasing an additional 260,825 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $32,868,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in McKesson by 90.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 413,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $151.89 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $112.60 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra dropped their price target on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total transaction of $154,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,271 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.