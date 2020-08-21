Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ping Identity Holding Corp. is a pioneering Intelligent Identity company. It provides flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. Ping Intelligent Identity(TM) platform provides customers, employees, partners and increasingly, IoT, with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also managing identity and profile data at scale. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

PING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. Ping Identity has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.95.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $327,128,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,465,435 shares of company stock worth $334,447,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 57.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after buying an additional 795,005 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 449.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 895,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after buying an additional 732,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 188.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 886,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after buying an additional 579,514 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 109.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 781,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after buying an additional 408,317 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at about $8,110,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

