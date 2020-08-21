Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Director John E. Lowe Purchases 1,500 Shares

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John E. Lowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,620.00.

On Friday, June 26th, John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.95. 3,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,067. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

