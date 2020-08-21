PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CNXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th.

PC Connection stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.65 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.52%. PC Connection’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 3,500 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $166,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,912.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PC Connection by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PC Connection by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

