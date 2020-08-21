PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
CNXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th.
PC Connection stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $56.33.
In related news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 3,500 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $166,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,912.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PC Connection by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PC Connection by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
