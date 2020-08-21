Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Mark S. Kinsey Sells 1,875 Shares

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.84, for a total value of $247,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of PCTY traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.57. 389,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,294. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.46, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.28.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
