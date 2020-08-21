Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Mark S. Kinsey Sells 1,875 Shares

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.84, for a total value of $247,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PCTY traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.57. 389,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,294. Paylocity Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.46, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 210,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 122,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

