Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given New $33.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Park Lawn from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Park Lawn from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $21.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.91. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

